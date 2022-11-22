A sensational incident took place in Guwahati on November 21, when two bike-borne assailants opened fire at a person, identified as Ranjit Bora, manager at Purabi dairy who was heading towards the bank to deposit money.

The assailants after firing at the person fled from the spot and robbed the man of the money he was carrying along with him.

As per the latest development, two persons have been called for questioning with regard to the firing incident. The two persons have been identified as Raja Das and Rashidul Ali who are employees of Guwahati’s Bamboo House.

Speaking on the incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the two assailants were riding a bike without a number plate and as the accused were wearing helmets, hence Assam Police is not relying much on CCTV footage however they have started a different investigation based on inputs received and other investigative tools.

"The culprits will be caught in a day or two," added Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

On the other hand, a section of the society mostly businessmen have now expressed their discomfort and alleged that Guwahati city's security system has degraded in recent days with several crimes of robbery and shootout has uprooted.

According to reports, the firing incident took place when the victim Ranjit Bora was on his way to the bank to deposit money in ICICI bank in Guwahati’s Panjabari area.

Bora was taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment, however, he succumbed to his injuries.

Locals alleged that some unknown miscreants on a bike (hero glamour) opened fire at him and snatched away his cash which was supposed to be deposited in the bank.