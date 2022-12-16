Stunt riding, often referred to simply as “stunt,” is not just limited to the Assam and India but its growing popularity in the entire world is what making people attracted towards this sports. Motorcycle stunts are more dangerous because the rider only has two wheels to support him and there is always the danger of his head being heavily injured despite the use of helmets and padding.

There are stunts that are done to shock the performers without looking into the possible harm that may be caused to all the people involved in the stunt.

Motorcycle stunts should only be done by riders who are already considered experts in their field. Novices in the world or motorcycle riding and racing shouldn’t be allowed to do stunts that would endanger their safety and even their lives.



Taking to Twitter Speacial DGP of Assam GP Singh has warned those people involved in stunt riding and said that people should inform police immediately as soon as they see someone performing stunts. His message read “ People of Assam are requested to inform through Direct Message about any place or persons indulging in stunt biking on a regular basis. Such displays on Social Media platforms may also be brought to notice of Assam Police. “

He even congratulated Dibrugarh Police who recently arrested three stunt bikers. Dibrugarh Police on December 15 arrested three stunt bikers and seized two sports bike from the bikers. Police said that stunts on public road are a hazard for public as well as rider.



“Ride responsibly, stay behind handle bars or seek thrills and stay behind bars. Choice is yours.”, police added.