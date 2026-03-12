Assam Police warns of legal action against rumours on LPG, fuel shortage

Assam Police on March 12 warned that strict legal action will be taken against individuals spreading rumours about shortages of LPG and other petroleum products in the state.

In a post on X, Assam Police said that anyone attempting to circulate misleading information regarding shortages of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), petrol, diesel and other petroleum products would face strict legal consequences. The police also urged citizens not to believe or forward such claims, stating that “inimical elements” may try to spread misinformation to create panic among the public.

The warning comes a day after Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota said that local refineries in the state currently have the capacity to meet only around 30 per cent of Assam’s LPG demand, raising concerns about a possible shortage in the coming days.

To prevent panic and misinformation, the state government has set up a dedicated media monitoring committee to track rumours, misleading reports and false claims that could create confusion among consumers.

Kota said the state government has already requested all four refineries operating in Assam to increase production to ensure uninterrupted supply of LPG to consumers.

The chief secretary, along with Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, officials from the Food and Civil Supplies Department and representatives of oil marketing companies, also participated in a video conference with Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan. The meeting included chief secretaries and DGPs from various states and Union territories to review the availability and supply of LPG and diesel across the country.

During the meeting, the State Level Coordinator of Indian Oil Corporation reviewed the LPG supply position in Assam and said that the overall situation remains comfortable and that adequate stock of LPG is currently available in the state.

Assam has four refineries — three operated by Indian Oil Corporation at Digboi, Guwahati and Bongaigaon, and another run by Numaligarh Refinery Limited at Numaligarh.

According to official data, the Northeast requires around 1.91 lakh domestic LPG cylinders of 14.2 kg every day. Of this, Assam alone accounts for the consumption of about 1.34 lakh cylinders daily.

In the commercial segment of 19 kg cylinders, the Northeast market requires around 5,777 units per day, including about 4,112 units in Assam.

Authorities reiterated that there is no immediate cause for concern and urged people to rely only on official information regarding fuel supply.