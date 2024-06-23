The Assam Police issued a public alert on June 23 about a new scam targeting retired individuals in the state. According to their official Twitter account, scammers are impersonating Treasury Officers and contacting retirees with false claims that their pensions are being terminated.

Law enforcement officials have strongly advised the public not to respond to these fraudulent calls and to block the phone numbers used by the scammers. They emphasised the importance of verifying any pension-related information directly with the appropriate government department.

🚨 Scam Alert 🚨



Scammers posing as Treasury Officers are targeting Retirees, claiming their pensions are being stopped.



DO NOT Respond to such calls!

BLOCK the number!

Verify with the concerned Department.



Report fraud at: https://t.co/D5X8EKR1sm pic.twitter.com/4mafrYMixu — Assam Police (@assampolice) June 23, 2024

The police urged victims of such fraud attempts to report incidents at cybercrime.gov.in. This alert was issued to serve as a reminder for retirees to remain vigilant against financial scams and to verify the authenticity of any official-sounding requests related to their pensions.