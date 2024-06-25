India, in a historic move, is set to implement three new criminal laws on July 1, marking a significant shift from colonial-era legislation. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) will replace which are set to replace the Indian Penal Code 1860, the Criminal Procedure Code 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act 1872, respectively.

Assam's Director General of Police, GP Singh, called this transition "a momentous occasion" during a media workshop on the new criminal laws on June 25. "We are seeing this event as a significant event in our nation's life where we are moving from laws that were formulated during the colonial period to the age of new laws which are representative of a free country," Singh stated.

Singh emphasised that Assam Police has been preparing for a long time to implement these laws. "When we look at the new laws and discuss them, I personally feel this is a significant milestone. Many officers have served without witnessing such a change."

The new laws, effective from July 1 mark a shift from colonial-era regulations to modern legislation. "Assam Police has been preparing for the past three years to implement this change. Our work in the forensic department is ongoing," Singh noted. "We've placed a strong emphasis on forensics, which is crucial for the implementation of the new laws," he stated. The force has already trained about 200 officers in criminal forensic science, with plans to train 500 more in the coming months.

Singh outlined the criminal justice system's four pillars: investigation by police, prosecution by prosecutors, guilt determination by courts, and correction through the prison system. He stressed that the new laws will ensure time-bound trials, a significant departure from prolonged proceedings. "We have been preparing for this process for a long time and have been training for months," he stated.

Daily crime reports now include a new column for the updated laws, with all police stations sending reports incorporating this information. Assam Police have also focused on training for proper evidence recording, including video and audio narrations by investigating officers.

The DGP also highlighted the shift from a punitive approach to a justice-oriented system. "The laws that are in force today have a legacy of many years; similarly, the legacy of the new laws will also take time to build up," Singh noted.

Singh called on the media to help inform the public about what to expect from July 1. "We are keeping a very close watch from police headquarters so that the law implementation is as seamless as possible," he assured.

Munna Prasad Gupta, ADGP, CID Assam, as the keynote speaker during the workshop, provided an in-depth analysis of the reforms in the criminal laws. Gupta highlighted the focus on victims' rights, particularly for women and children, increased use of technology in the judicial system, and the introduction of community service as a punishment for petty crimes. "These laws aim to focus on justice rather than punishment and provide speedy justice," he said. He also mentioned that digital evidence is now on par with physical evidence, with cloud storage of video being considered primary evidence.

The event also saw the presence of Satish Nambudiripad, DG, NE Zone, who delivered the welcome address, discussing how the philosophy and approach in the criminal justice system have evolved to become more accessible to the public. Other attendees included Jane Namchu, Additional Director General, PIB, officials from I&B Ministry, Assam Police and representatives from media houses.