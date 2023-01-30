"Assam police will take all necessary steps to combat crime in the state, and any crime will be vigorously prosecuted," says newly appointed Assam Police Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh as he shouts against criminals in Dudhnai on the eve of taking office.

GP Singh arrived in Dudhnai hours before taking charge of the Director General of Assam Police and threatened to crack down on crime and criminals with a strong hand.

He also stated that the investigation into the perpetrators would continue if required and that the police will take all necessary steps to curb crime.

On the other hand, the newly appointed Director General of Police met with the Superintendents of Police of Assam in Kokrajhar to explore how to combat child marriage, particularly in Lower Assam. "Police have to play a major role in further strengthening the relations with the public".

It needs mention here that Gyanendra Pratap Singh, a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) official, will be the next Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

Singh, who is now the Special DGP (Law and Order), will succeed Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, who is retiring at the end of the month.

Singh, an IPS officer from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, will assume command on February 1. On Saturday, the Home & Political Department issued an order to that effect.