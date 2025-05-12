A week-long series of coordinated security operations in Manipur has resulted in the arrest of 17 insurgents and the recovery of a significant cache of arms and explosives, according to officials. Simultaneously, Assam Police cracked a high-profile elephant poaching case in under 48 hours, leading to multiple arrests and weapon seizures.

Between May 5 and 12, joint forces of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, working alongside the Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP, carried out targeted operations across six districts—Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Tengnoupal, Chandel, and Senapati. The operations led to the apprehension of 16 insurgents belonging to various valley and hill-based groups and the seizure of 17 weapons, 17 IEDs, grenades, and other “war-like stores,” as described in an official statement.

Key recoveries included:

May 4–5: One AK-47 rifle, a modified .303 rifle, 11 IEDs, and grenades were recovered from Tingri (Imphal West) and Chamol Top (Chandel).

May 7: Assam Rifles seized one AK-56, an INSAS rifle, a carbine, six IEDs, and additional arms in T Minou (Tengnoupal).

May 8: From Taphou Kuki (Senapati), forces recovered bolt-action rifles, a .22 rifle, a 9mm pistol, and ammunition.

May 10: Combined teams retrieved an SLR, an SBBL gun, Pt 22 rifles, three 9mm pistols, and grenades from Sajirok (Imphal West).

“All apprehended cadres have been handed over to the Manipur Police,” the statement confirmed.

In a separate but equally significant operation in Assam, three suspects were arrested in connection with the killing of elephants in Manas National Park. The incident came to light on May 3 when three elephant carcasses were discovered inside the reserve. Investigations suggested poachers were responsible for two of the deaths.

Acting swiftly, Chirang Police made arrests and confiscated two SBML (Single Barrel Muzzle Loading) guns, ammunition, walkie-talkies, and other poaching equipment. Further leads led to the recovery of two elephant tusks.

“The Government of Assam remains steadfast in its commitment to wildlife protection,” read a statement shared by the Chief Minister’s Office on social media. “In a major breakthrough, @chirangpolice cracked the Manas Tiger Reserve elephant poaching case within 48 hours of the 3rd May incident.”