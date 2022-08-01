Assam police is reportedly working in close co-ordination with central agencies to bust a suspected jihadi terror module operating in the state.

Special DGP (Law and Order) GP Singh, who is leading the mission, informed that the probing agencies have received crucial intel about the module, and several leads are being thoroughly investigated.

Singh said that 11 persons having links with Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) have been apprehended so far, adding that "such terror module will be totally busted."

“Eleven persons have been arrested so far from different places and further investigations are going on. We are interrogating the suspects and if we find further links, they will also get arrested. Assam police and central agencies are still investigating in different places", Singh told media on August 1.

This development comes days after two madrasas in Assam were sealed and 8 teachers suspected to be jihadi linkmen were held in Morigaon district's Moirabari area.

The administration sealed the Jamiut-ul-Huda Madrassa in Saharia village after the arrest of one suspected Jihadi linkman from the premises of the Madrassa.

The suspected Jihadi Linkman, also a Mufti of the Madrassa, has been identified as Mufti Mustafa Ahmed. The Mufti was arrested by the Moirabari police after receiving inputs of suspicious activities going on inside the Madrassa. A raid was conducted in the Madrassa following which a bank passbook, along with a mobile phone, was seized from the possession of the Mufti.

Special DGP Singh on further said that the students were likely to be trained in 'Jihadi' by the teacher.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the madrassas were attached to the Mufti’s house. The Mufti is suspected to be carrying out terror modules from the ramparts of the Madrassa.

The police have detained the headmaster, Mustafa Ahmed, along with 8 teachers, for questioning.

Subsequently, police in Bongaigaon arrested one suspected Jihadi linkman, belonging to the ABT module, who has been accused of sheltering a notorious Jihadi from Bangladesh, Mehboob, in his home.

The arrested Jihadi linkman, Abbas Ali, is a resident of Goalpara’s Pakhiura village from where he was reportedly arrested by the Bongaigaon police.