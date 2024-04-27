In a tragic accident near the Amingaon Sharaighat bridge, a police constable lost his life after being struck by a truck. The deceased officer was identified as Havildar Gopal Prasad Chaudhary, a dedicated member of the police force hailing from Kulhati, Hajo.

The incident occurred as Chaudhary was on duty in Guwahati, around 4 am. The Amingaon traffic police swiftly responded to the scene, recovering Chaudhary's body and transporting it to Tolaram Bafna Hospital for necessary procedures.

Additionally, the motorcycle belonging to the deceased was found at the accident site, aiding authorities in their investigation.

Jalukbari traffic police seized a 10-wheeler truck bearing registration number NL 01 AG 2601. The truck is suspected to have been involved in the collision that led to the untimely demise of Havildar Gopal Prasad Chaudhary.