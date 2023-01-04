A high-level committee has been formed to investigate the police action against the accused in the Batadrava Police Station arson case, which jolted Assam in 2022.

The Assam government's Advocate General informed the High Court about this. The committee will be chaired by Assam's Chief Secretary.

The Assam government informed the court that those found guilty in the case would face punishment within 15 days.

Meanwhile, the court has directed the government to investigate the possibility of a monetary award to the victim. Furthermore, the government has been ordered to submit a report detailing the actions taken against the responsible officials.

It should be noted that on May 21, 2022, the Nagaon district administration launched an eviction drive in Batadrava in response to recent incidents of violence in the area.

Locals enraged by the death in custody of one person lodged at the Batadrava police station set fire to the station.

Three homes, belonging to some of the main suspects in violent outbursts that led to unruly scenes at the Batadrava police station, were destroyed.

According to reports, media personnel were not permitted near the eviction site. Meanwhile, the district administration has yet to provide an explanation for the eviction.



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