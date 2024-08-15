Assam Police conducted extensive searches across the state today for explosive devices, said DGP GP Singh.

Taking to his X handle, GP Singh wrote, "In Guwahati, suspicious articles were found at two locations and were examined by the Bomb Disposal Squad. While these articles contained circuits and batteries, they lacked ignition devices. The substances inside are being sent for forensic and chemical examination."

Meanwhile, similar articles were found and safely disposed of in Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Nalbari, and Nagaon. A lawful investigation has been initiated in this connection.



Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma to ULFA-I chief: Prioritize dialogue over bomb threats

Earlier today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called on United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) Chief Paresh Baruah to cease any actions that could undermine the state’s burgeoning development.

The appeal comes in light of recent bomb threats claimed by ULFA-I across multiple locations, including Guwahati, Sivasagar, Lakhimpur and Nagaon.

Sarma addressed the threats, which had reportedly set bombs to explode between 6 AM and 12 noon. However, ULFA later announced that technical issues had prevented the detonation and asked authorities to defuse the unexploded devices.