Assam Police’s latest drug bust worth Rs 5.78 crore wins CM’s praise with a touch of Netflix

In a spirited post on X (formerly Twitter), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 23, lauded Assam Police for their latest successful operation against drug trafficking. Referencing the feat with trademark wit, the Chief Minister wrote that the “Assam Police Cinematic Universe” had released a “four-episode binge watch” that could rival streaming giants like Netflix.

According to the post, state police officers seized 2.84 kilograms of narcotics worth approximately ₹5.78 crore during the series of operations. Sarma humorously described the incident, saying that while the “villains ran faster than Sonic,” Assam Police outpaced them as “The Flash on Red Bull.”

The tweet, tagged with #AssamAgainstDrugs, reflects the government’s ongoing anti-narcotics campaign, which aims to curb the smuggling and circulation of illegal substances across the state.

Earlier, the Special Task Force (STF) of Kamrup district seized heroin worth Rs 5.50 crore during an operation carried out at Amingaon on Sunday, November 23. The action followed specific intelligence inputs about a consignment being transported from Manipur to Assam.

An STF team led by Kalyan Kumar Pathak, Additional SP (HQ), Kamrup, intercepted two vehicles — a Renault Kwid (AS 01 FB 7240) suspected to be acting as an escort, and a brand-new Tata Altroz without a number plate. During a thorough search, officers discovered 50 soap cases containing 640 grams of heroin (net weight) concealed in secret compartments of the Tata Altroz.

Four individuals involved in the operation were arrested.

Carriers in Tata Altroz:

Raju Giri (32), son of Tek Bahadur Giri, resident of Nijrapar, PS Bokajan

Wahidur Ali, son of Hanif Ali, resident of Kharghuli, PS Latasil

Owners/Escorts in Renault Kwid:

Abhijit Dey (36), son of Gourmani Dey, resident of Birubari, PS Fatasil

Vicky Choudhury (32), son of Runu Choudhury, resident of Birubari, PS Fatasil

The STF confirmed that all four accused have been taken into custody, and further legal procedures are underway.