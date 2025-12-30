Assam Police’s ‘New Year Party’ invite comes with breathalyser, tow truck and a dose of sarcasm

With a sharp blend of humour and hard messaging, Assam Police has rolled out a tongue-in-cheek New Year poster that turns a traffic crackdown into a mock party invitation — with “VIP entry for drunk drivers” at the local police station.

The creatively designed advisory, styled like a nightclub flyer, announces a “New Year Party” starting at 12:15 am, where entry is “guaranteed” but exit, tellingly, “depends”. The dress code is listed as “regret”, while party “specials” include a breathalyser at the gate and a tow truck on standby — a not-so-subtle reminder of the consequences of drunk driving.

Using neon colours, party jargon and social-media-friendly wit, the police message flips celebration culture on its head to drive home a serious warning: festivities end the moment alcohol meets the steering wheel. The poster closes with a clear directive — “If you drink, don’t drive” — backed by the hashtag #NoRegretNewYear.

The campaign has drawn attention for its innovative approach, choosing satire over sermons to reach partygoers ahead of New Year celebrations. By packaging enforcement in humour, Assam Police appears to be betting that laughter, coupled with the fear of an unplanned midnight visit to the police station, may succeed where routine advisories often fail.

The postscript extends the “invite” to “every other brand of New Year nuisance creator,” making it clear that while the party season is welcome, recklessness on the road is not.