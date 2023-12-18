Assam Police Special Director General of Police Harmeet Singh has sent out a stern warning to United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) commander-in-chief Paresh Barua. Singh said that instead of sending warnings from some far off place in hiding, the ULFA-I commander-in-chief should come to Guwahati and give warnings to the police out in the open.

Speaking to the media, Special DGP Harmeet Singh said that Paresh Barua should come out to Guwahati and give out the warnings to the police in the open.

"What will he do with the warnings? If Paresh Barua has something to say then he should come here and say it. What is the use of giving out warnings from some far off place in hiding? They should come out," he said.

Harmeet Singh's statement comes after the ULFA-I commander-in-chief Paresh Barua recently told Assam DGP GP Singh to move freely around Guwahati for a week without security. The statement had come after the DGP challenged the banned militant outfit, asking them to target him if he poses a threat.

Special DGP Harmeet Singh further said that instead of giving out warnings from the jungles, Paresh Barua should come to the mainstream and work for the development of Assam. Singh also said that any form of anti-national activities will not be tolerated.

"No anti-national activity will be accepted. If they love Assam, they should return and work for the development of Assam. Sending out warnings will result in nothing. As a police force, we are ready to take them on. And there is nothing left there. The state is progressing under the government, and they should take part in the development process. Doing destructive activities will only cause problems for the people," said the Assam Police Special DGP.

In a recent press release, challenging the top cop, the ULFA-I laid out two conditions in response to the challenge by GP Singh stating, "G.P. Singh, speaking to the media on December 15, 2023, gave a call to the ULFA-I, we have taken up the said challenge on two conditions. Firstly, use CRPF or Indian Army [excluding youth of WeSEA region] in place of the state police officers and constables who were being employed by G P Singh as his driver as as well as in the West-Southeast Asia [WeSEA] region for security. Secondly, just show yourself moving around Guwahati city without security for a week".

