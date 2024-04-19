The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police conducted a raid at Railway Gate No. 3, Fancy Bazar, under the Panbazar Police Station jurisdiction this afternoon (19.04.2024). The raid resulted in the apprehension of a habitual woman drug peddler and the recovery of suspected heroin.

During the operation, the STF apprehended a habitual woman drug peddler identified as Musstt. Alija Begum, aged 30 years. She is a resident of Sonkuchi Colony in Barpeta district. The raid also led to the recovery of 18 vials containing suspected heroin, with a total weight of 23.5 grams.

Musstt. Alija Begum was found in possession of the narcotics at her current location, identified as 3rd Railway Gate, Fancy Bazar, SRCB Road, under the jurisdiction of Panbazar Police Station in Kamrup (Metro) district.

This is a developing story, further information awaited.