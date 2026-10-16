Assam Police’s latest anti-drug campaign, ‘Think Before You Dope’, has garnered approximately 4.6 million views in just three days, using humour, wordplay and social media trends to connect with young audiences, officials said on October 16.

Rolled out between October 10 and 13, the campaign uses English and Assamese creatives to spark conversations about drug abuse, peer pressure and exploitation.

“We have consistently used the language and idioms of social media, its humour, wordplay and cultural references to connect with people, particularly younger people, on issues that matter,” Assam Police DGP Harmeet Singh told PTI.

With the hashtag #ThinkBeforeYouDope, the police are using this approach to deliver a message on the dangers of drug abuse, he said, adding that when young people share the campaign within their own circles, they help amplify its impact.

Salik Khan, Creative Consultant to Assam Police, said the campaign’s reach demonstrated how public awareness messages could connect with audiences when communicated in ways that reflect their everyday experiences.

“Connecting with Gen Z requires more than being present on the platforms they use. It requires understanding their humour, recognising the pressures they face and communicating without talking down to them,” he said.

An official of the Assam Police Social Media Centre, ‘Nagarik Mitra’, said the campaign uses witty lines to address drug dependence and the risks associated with drug networks.

One of its creatives states, “Your nose has one job. Breathing. Not snorting,” while another warns, “Your dealer isn't your friend. You're his recurring payment.”

The messaging uses humour to draw attention to the issue while highlighting the risks of drug use and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals, the official said.

The campaign builds on Assam Police’s earlier digital initiatives, including #DontBeASharent, which addressed children’s privacy online, and #ThinkBeforeYouBelieve, which encouraged people to question AI-generated synthetic media and misinformation.

According to the official, these campaigns seek to bring public concerns into conversations shaped by digital culture and encourage citizens to engage with important social issues.

Assam Police has urged young people, parents, educators and communities to carry the anti-drug message forward and contribute to efforts towards a drug-free Assam.