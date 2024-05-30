Papori Kalita, also known as Kunhi, a member of the Assam Police's Veerangana Commando force, has been suspended. The suspension follows allegations of Kalita promoting online gambling app advertisements through a YouTube channel, which led to her gaining popularity on social media. The home department made this decision after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in court, highlighting the issue.

Kalita's promotion of the gambling app raised concerns about the ethical implications and potential influence on the public, particularly given her role as a police officer. The allegations prompted a swift response from the home department, emphasizing the need to uphold the integrity and reputation of the police force.