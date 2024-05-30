Assam Police's Veerangana commando jawan Papori Kalita suspended
Papori Kalita, a member of Assam Police's Veerangana Commando force, has been suspended due to allegations of promoting an online gambling app through her YouTube channel. The suspension follows a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that raised concerns about the ethical implications of her actions.
Papori Kalita, also known as Kunhi, a member of the Assam Police's Veerangana Commando force, has been suspended. The suspension follows allegations of Kalita promoting online gambling app advertisements through a YouTube channel, which led to her gaining popularity on social media. The home department made this decision after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in court, highlighting the issue.
Kalita's promotion of the gambling app raised concerns about the ethical implications and potential influence on the public, particularly given her role as a police officer. The allegations prompted a swift response from the home department, emphasizing the need to uphold the integrity and reputation of the police force.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today