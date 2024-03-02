Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the observance of Polio Day in all districts of Assam on March 3rd as part of National Immunization Day. Chief Minister urges parents and guardians to ensure the complete protection of their children by administering the polio vaccination.

The scheduled Polio Day on March 3, 2024 will focus on vaccinating children up to the age of 5 emphasizing the significance of administering polio drops during the immunization drive. Chief Minister Sarma stresses the collective responsibility to uphold India's successful battle against polio, urging everyone to contribute to this effort by ensuring their children receive the necessary vaccinations.

National Immunization Day will be comprehensively observed across all districts of the state, emphasizing the importance of consistent polio vaccinations. The campaign aims to secure the health and well-being of children and further solidify India's achievement in eradicating polio.

Parents and caregivers are encouraged to actively participate in the initiative, ensuring that their children receive the polio vaccine during the National Immunization Day activities. Chief Minister Sarma's appeal underscores the significance of this preventive measure, emphasizing that every dose brings India one step closer to sustaining its victory over polio.