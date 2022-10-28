A two-month-old baby allegedly died after receiving a polio injection in Diphu town of Assam's Karbi Anglong district on October 26.

According to sources, the newborn, identified as Anshring Raijung, was given two doses of polio medicine on October 26 and after two days later he died

The incident was reported from Kakaubasti village of Assam’s Diphu town.

The injection was provided by a team from the health department in 12-kilo Shikari Bey village. Subsequently, the child had a fever and vomited twice.

Meanwhile, enraged residents have blamed authorities for the child's death and demanded an investigation.