The Assam Congress unit witnessed several political heavyweights from various parties like AGP and BPF joining the party today. A formal joining ceremony was held at the Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati which was attended by the Congress party's Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh.

Among the heavyweights who have joined the Congress are former general secretary of Bodoland People's Front (BPF), Prabin Boro; former minister Pranay Rabha; former working president of Gana Shakti party, Mahim Hazarika; former vice-president of Asom Gana Parishad's (AGP) Hailakandi district unit, Hilaluddin Barbhuyan; former state secretary of Gana Shakti party, Tilak Phukan; former chairman of the district SC development board of AGP, Brajalal Rabi Das; and former general secretary of the Agia mandal minority morcha of the BJP, Awal Khan, among others.

All the new entrants into the Congress joined the party in front of Assam Congress in-charge Jitendra Singh, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Bora, Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi and other Congress leaders.

The joining into the Assam Congress comes at a time when the time when the party is rocked with controversies over MLAs taking part in the BJP government sponsored functions. While the names of three MLAs have been at the centre stage of the controversy, the Assam Congress leadership. Yesterday the Assam Congress leadership suspended two party leaders over taking part in the recent Amrit Kalash Yatra of the government.

The matter is also expected to figure prominently in the APCC's political affairs committee meeting that is taking place today under the chairmanship of Jitendra Singh.