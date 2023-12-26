Two persons were seriously injured in poll related violence in Dima Hasao district. The incident took place in The North Cachar Hill Autonomous Council's Semkhar constituency.

The vehicles and motorcycles of independent candidate Hirojit Zidong, the independent candidate from Sekhkhar constituency of the hill council, were vandalised by miscreants and two workers of the candidate were attacked with sharp weapons.

Riden Haflongbar and Prakash Fonglo are seriously injured in the attack and are admitted at the Maibang Hospital. It is learnt that the police have left for the spot from Maibang after getting information about the incident.

Herojit Zidong, an independent candidate from Sekhkhar constituency, said that the puja was held today by Ranu Langthasa, the BJP candidate from Semkhar constituency, and the incident took place during that time.

He alleged that when the BJP candidate from Semkhar constituency was performing the puja today, former members of the DNLA militant outfit, Pradao and Ringmao Boro, Phoolan Fanglo attacked his workers with sharp weapons and two of his workers were seriously injured in the attack.

Hirojit Zidong alleged that the BJP candidate from Semkhar constituency is involved in the incident. He has already reported the matter to the district administration and police and has demanded that the BJP candidate from Semkhar constituency Ranu Langthasa be kept under house arrest. And after this, if no action is taken by the administration or the police, then the independent candidate from Semkhar constituency, Hirojit Zidong, warned of a strong agitation.