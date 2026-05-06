Assam poll results submitted to Governor, process for new government begins

Assam’s Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel on May 6 formally handed over the results of the recently concluded Assembly elections to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, initiating the process for the formation of a new government.

A delegation from the CEO’s office, led by Goel, called on the Governor at Lok Bhawan and submitted the official list of elected legislators. With the completion of this constitutional formality, the Governor is now set to begin consultations for government formation.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, has returned to power for a third consecutive term with a commanding majority in the 126-member Assembly. The BJP secured 82 seats, while its allies — Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland Peoples Front — won 10 seats each.

On the opposition side, the Indian National Congress managed to win 19 seats, with its ally Raijor Dal securing two. Among other parties, the All India United Democratic Front won two constituencies, while the All India Trinamool Congress opened its account with one seat.

The Assembly elections were held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes conducted on May 4. With the results now officially submitted, the focus shifts to the swearing-in of the new government in the coming days.