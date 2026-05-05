Assam poll results ‘unexpected’ in several seats, to convene meeting of newly elected MLAs on May 9: Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday, May 5 said the party accepts the people’s mandate in the Assembly elections and would continue to work for the development of Assam both inside and outside the Assembly.



Addressing the media in Guwahati, Gogoi expressed gratitude to voters who supported the Congress and said the party would also reach out to those who did not vote in its favour.



“We accept the people’s mandate. We express our gratitude to those who voted for us and supported us. Congress will reach out to those who did not vote for us,” he said.



He also thanked grassroots Congress workers for standing with the party despite various challenges faced during the election campaign. “We have seen a new Congress,” Gogoi added.



The Assam Congress chief further expressed gratitude to senior party leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Jitendra Singh for their support during the election process.

“We were not able to secure the number of seats we expected. However, we will continue to place our suggestions for the development of Assam in and outside the Assembly. We will always stand with the common people of Assam,” he said.



Commenting on the election outcome, Gogoi said the party had anticipated a close contest in several constituencies but the final results in many seats were unexpected.



“People have not accepted this result. We thought the fight would be neck to neck, but the outcome in many seats is difficult to comprehend,” he said.



Gogoi also announced that the party would convene a meeting of all newly elected Congress MLAs on May 9 to discuss the way forward following the election results.