A firing incident disrupted a BJP rally that was moving from Magurmari to Latani in Assam's Samaguri on November 9 evening.

The march, which was attended by Barhampur constituency MLA Jitu Goswami and BJP leader Suresh Borah, turned chaotic when unidentified miscreants opened fire, resulting in multiple injuries and raising concerns ahead of the upcoming polls.

Senior police officials reached the spot and launched an investigation to identify the perpetrators and prevent further violence. The incident has since sparked heated political discourse and finger-pointing between rival parties.

Speaking on the incident, MLA Jitu Goswami narrated the sequence of events: “We were conducting a peaceful march from one BJP office to another when turmoil broke out. Individuals residing at the house of Ismail Hussain, a former Congress councillor, began throwing stones at the rally participants, which escalated into firing. My car was targeted, but thanks to my PSO, I was unharmed and taken to safety. I have urged the police to apprehend those responsible. Several of my colleagues were injured, and one is in critical condition and may require transfer to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).”

Countering these claims, Congress leader and Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain accused the BJP of stoking unrest ahead of the elections. “The BJP is trying to create a climate of disorder in Samaguri before the polls. Ismail Hussain, an Anchalik Panchayat member who was himself injured in the incident, is being accused of initiating the attack. Reports indicate that BJP members, including Suresh Bora, Kasem, and Rasidul—all known for criminal activities—approached Ismail's residence and fired rounds. Despite being injured, Ismail was forcibly taken into custody and later hospitalized. BJP leaders presented their accusations before the Superintendent of Police in Nagaon.”

Hussain further drew attention to a media report, stating, “A private satellite channel broadcasted a discussion just 18 minutes before Ismail was hospitalized, alleging that a person from Dhubri was brought to Moriputhikhaity to initiate the shooting. Additionally, over 50 honest police officials have been transferred recently, skewing the law enforcement's neutrality. A senior journalist called me for a reaction, and I believe this call should be scrutinized to determine if there is any link to the Chief Minister.”

He also mentioned the destruction of property, adding that several cars were vandalized and multiple young men from the minority community were detained. “CCTV footage holds the evidence of who was involved,” Hussain stated, underscoring the necessity of an impartial and comprehensive investigation.