Assam: Polling teams brave rain to enable home voting across Kamrup

Polling teams deployed across Kamrup district carried out home voting for eligible electors amid persistent rainfall, covering all six Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) as part of the ongoing General Elections process.

A total of 31 polling teams were mobilised to facilitate voting at the residences of electors eligible under the home voting provision. The facility, introduced by the Election Commission of India under Section 60(c) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, allows senior citizens above 85 years of age and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), as listed in the electoral rolls, to cast their votes through postal ballots from home.

Despite inclement weather, teams navigated difficult terrain, waterlogged stretches and disrupted access routes to reach voters across the district. Officials said the exercise was conducted in accordance with prescribed guidelines to ensure secrecy and integrity of the voting process.

Among the beneficiaries was 109-year-old Soromoti Mahanta from the Palashbari LAC, who cast her vote through the home voting facility. Several other elderly voters, including centenarians, also participated in the process.

Polling personnel reported that the exercise was completed successfully despite logistical challenges posed by the weather conditions. The initiative is aimed at enhancing voter participation by ensuring accessibility for vulnerable sections of the electorate.

Polling in Kamrup district is scheduled for April 9 for the Assam Legislative Assembly elections, while counting of votes will take place on May 4.