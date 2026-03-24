Assam Polls: 776 nominations found valid; Scrutiny adjourned for 2 seats

The scrutiny of nomination papers for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections found 776 candidates valid on March 24, while the process was adjourned for two constituencies — Barpeta (SC) and Dhekiajuli — till March 25, according to an official statement.

Scrutiny was completed for 124 constituencies. However, it remained pending for Barpeta (SC) and Dhekiajuli seats.

A total of 815 candidates had filed 1,389 nomination sets for the elections scheduled to be held on April 9. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 26 up to 3 pm.

Among those whose papers are yet to be cleared are Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who is seeking re-election from Dhekiajuli, and Congress candidates from Barpeta and Dhekiajuli.

According to the Election Commission of India, 10 candidates filed nominations for the Dhekiajuli seat. While eight nominations have been accepted, those of Singhal and Congress candidate Batash Orang are currently listed as “applied” on the EC website.

For the Barpeta (SC) constituency, four candidates filed nominations. Three have been accepted, while the Congress nominee Mahananda Sarkar Das remains marked as “applied”.

In the outgoing Assembly, the BJP holds 64 seats. Its allies — Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has nine MLAs, United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) seven, and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) three. In the opposition camp, the Congress has 26 MLAs, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) 15, and the CPI(M) one, besides one Independent legislator.

Counting of votes will take place on May 4.