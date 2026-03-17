Assam polls: AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam resigns, likely to join AGP

In another political development ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, Aminul Islam, MLA of Mancachar, has resigned from the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and is expected to join the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

Sources in political circles indicated that Islam submitted his resignation from the party amid speculation about a possible shift in allegiance ahead of the polls.

His move is being seen as part of the changing political dynamics in the state as parties prepare for the Assembly elections.

Aminul Islam has been a prominent leader of the AIUDF and represents the Mancachar constituency in the Assam Legislative Assembly. His departure from the party is expected to impact the political equations in the lower Assam region.

According to sources, Islam is likely to formally join the AGP in the coming days, although an official announcement regarding the timing of his induction is yet to be made.

Meanwhile, Aminul Islam has been suspended from the party for 6 years. It is said that the high command was forced to take this decision due to MLA Aminul Islam being involved in anti-party activities.