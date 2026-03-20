Assam polls: Himanta Biswa Sarma, key opposition leaders to file nominations today

A high-profile start to the nomination process for the Assam Assembly elections will see Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and several senior leaders from both the BJP and opposition parties filing their papers on Friday, March 20.

Sarma, contesting from Jalukbari, is set to submit his nomination at the Kamrup (Metropolitan) District Election Office. Ahead of this, he will lead a rally from the Veterinary Field in Khanapara to the DC Office in Hengrabari, covering around 5.6 km.

“Inviting everyone to join the rally from Khanapara Veterinary Field to DC Office, Kamrup (M), as I file my nomination for #AssamElections2026. Your blessings will power up my journey,” Sarma said in a post on X.

The Jalukbari seat has been a stronghold for Sarma since 2001, and he is seeking a sixth consecutive term. He had first contested from the constituency in 1996, losing to AGP leader Bhrigu Kumar Phukan, before winning it five years later.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia will also file his nomination from Nazira, a constituency he has represented since 2011. The seat has a long association with his family, having earlier been held by his father, former chief minister Hiteswar Saikia, and his mother Hemoprava Saikia.

Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora is set to file from Barchalla in north Assam.

Among regional players, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi is expected to file from Khowang, while Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi will contest from Sivasagar. The AJP is part of the Congress-led alliance, though talks between the Congress and Raijor Dal failed to result in a pre-poll tie-up.

Friday’s filings are being seen as a key political moment, with major contenders formally entering the fray and signalling the start of an intense campaign period.

The last date for filing nominations is March 23. Scrutiny will take place on March 24, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until March 26. Voting for the 126-member Assam Assembly is scheduled for April 9, with counting set for May 4.