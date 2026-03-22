Assam polls: Himanta, BJP brass reach out to ticket-less MLAs eyeing Independent bids

Discontent has surfaced within the BJP in Assam after several sitting MLAs and ticket aspirants were denied nominations for the April 9 Assembly elections, with some leaders threatening to contest as Independents. Party leaders, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state president Dilip Saikia, have begun outreach efforts to contain the fallout.

Tensions escalated following the induction of former Congress leaders Pradyut Bordoloi and Bhupen Borah, who were fielded from Dispur and Bihpuria, respectively. Their nominations have drawn criticism from party workers and aspirants who feel sidelined despite years of organisational work.

The sharpest reaction has emerged from Dispur, where senior leader Jayanta Das, once seen as a likely candidate, has quit the party. Accusing the leadership of turning the BJP into a “Congress BJP”, Das has indicated he may enter the fray as an Independent, claiming his supporters have already secured nomination papers.

In another setback, sitting MLA Atul Bora was denied a ticket, prompting speculation that he may also contest independently. Sarma personally visited Bora’s residence to placate him, though the veteran leader has not disclosed his next move.

Unrest has also been reported in New Guwahati and Guwahati Central, where former ministers Siddhartha Bhattacharya and Ramendra Narayan Kalita were dropped. While Bhattacharya maintained he was “not angry with the party”, Kalita expressed dissatisfaction, leading to intervention from the chief minister.

In Bihpuria, sitting MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan is weighing an Independent bid after being replaced by Bhupen Borah. Former MP Topon Kumar Gogoi is similarly under pressure from supporters to contest independently from Sonari.

Signs of dissent have extended to Barak Valley, where multiple sitting MLAs were denied tickets. Senior leaders have been deployed to manage the situation, though no final decisions have been announced by those affected.

Downplaying the unrest, Sarma said the party had received around 1,400 applications and “it is not possible to accommodate all”, adding that emphasis was placed on “fresh blood” and organisational work. He also cited the 2023 delimitation exercise as a factor behind denying tickets to several incumbents.

Saikia said discussions are ongoing with dissatisfied leaders and expressed confidence that they would “understand”, stressing that the BJP is a “disciplined party”.

A senior party leader, speaking anonymously, acknowledged resentment over the allocation of tickets to former Congress members, noting that long-time workers felt overlooked. The BJP has fielded 28 such leaders among its 90 candidates.

Polling for the 126-member Assembly is scheduled for April 9, with counting on May 4.