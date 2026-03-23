Assam polls: Nandita Garlosa to contest Haflong seat for Congress after BJP snub

Assam minister Nandita Garlosa will contest the upcoming Assembly elections from the Haflong constituency after joining the Congress on Sunday, March 22, following the BJP’s decision to deny her a ticket.

The Congress confirmed her candidature in a statement, noting that its earlier nominee, state general secretary Nirmal Langthasa, had stepped aside in what the party described as “greater public interest” to accommodate Garlosa.

Garlosa, who currently represents Haflong in the outgoing Assembly, switched sides after the BJP fielded first-time candidate Rupali Langthasa from the seat. Her move is seen as significant in Dima Hasao district, where she has maintained a strong political presence over the past five years.

Welcoming her into the party, the Congress said Garlosa had consistently represented the concerns of the district and stood firm on her positions. The party also used the opportunity to criticise the BJP leadership, alleging that her exclusion reflected broader priorities that did not align with local tribal interests.

A photograph shared by the Assam Congress media team showed Garlosa formally joining the party in Haflong, alongside Nirmal Langthasa and other leaders.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Garlosa’s residence in Haflong earlier on Sunday. Neither side disclosed details of the meeting.

Polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly is scheduled for April 9, with counting set for May 4.