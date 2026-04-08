Assam Polls: Officers cross Brahmaputra river to access 21 remote polling stations

Polling and presiding officers deployed in Assam’s Chamaria constituency undertook a multi-stage journey to reach remote polling stations ahead of voting scheduled for Thursday, April 9.



According to officials, the personnel first travelled by bus to Alikash Parghat on the banks of the Brahmaputra. They then boarded mechanised boats to cross the river and access interior char (sandbar) areas. The final stretch involved travelling by tractors across sandy terrain to reach designated polling locations.



The arrangement was made to cover 21 polling stations situated in char areas, including Batashidia, Kalatoli, Duramari, Shalmara and Balagaon. Election authorities estimate that nearly 10,000 voters will exercise their franchise across these locations.



Officials stated that the deployment was completed as per schedule, with an emphasis on ensuring uninterrupted polling despite difficult terrain and limited connectivity. Personnel from the Inland Water Transport Department assisted in facilitating the river crossings.



Authorities indicated that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure that voting is conducted smoothly and in accordance with established procedures, even in geographically isolated areas.