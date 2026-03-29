Assam polls:  Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi urges united opposition vote, targets ‘autocratic’ rule

Akhil Gogoi, chief of Raijor Dal, has called for a united opposition front ahead of the Assam polls, arguing that a collective vote is necessary “to free the people of Assam and restore a democratic atmosphere”.

He accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of concentrating power and said the state had been turned “into an autocratic state”, adding that “this must end”.

According to Gogoi, rebuilding democratic institutions would require coordinated political action, making it “essential” for voters to back opposition parties.

Raising another issue, Gogoi demanded justice in the case of Zubeen Garg, describing him as “a major cultural figure” whose alleged murder has not seen adequate legal resolution. He said a future government should consider steps such as filing a fresh chargesheet, setting up a new court and ensuring a day-to-day trial to secure justice.

The Raijor Dal leader also criticised the BJP’s governance model, alleging it is rooted in communal politics and carries risks for long-term development. In contrast, he outlined an alternative approach focused on agriculture and rural industry, including turning farmland into year-round cultivation zones and setting up small industries in villages to boost employment. He added that training initiatives would help people build professional skills and contribute new ideas to the state’s economy.

Expressing confidence in the opposition’s prospects, Gogoi said the alliance could secure a decisive mandate, claiming that “out of 46 seats in Assam, at least 36 are expected to be won”, which he said would bring an end to BJP-led governance in the state.