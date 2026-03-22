Assam polls spotlight fading regionalism amid identity fears

With Assam gearing up for another Assembly election, questions around identity, migration and the role of regional parties have resurfaced at the centre of political discourse. The issue of safeguarding Assamese identity from perceived threats posed by “outsiders”, particularly illegal migrants, continues to shape electoral narratives across the state.

Political observers note that regional parties, once the primary carriers of “Asomiya jatiyotabad” (Assamese nationalism), have steadily lost ground. Many of these outfits, including the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), are now aligned with national parties, raising concerns about their ideological independence and long-term relevance. Analysts argue that the “hijacking” of regionalist issues by larger parties, backed by greater resources, has compelled smaller parties to align strategically for survival.

Columnist and political analyst Brojen Deka said that the protection of “culture, language, and identity has always been a concern for the Assamese people”, but has been interpreted differently by successive governments. The perceived “threat” from Bengali-speaking Muslims, many believed to be of Bangladeshi origin, remains a dominant theme in political campaigns.

Electoral history reflects this continuity. Campaigns have repeatedly been built on promises to address illegal migration. Referring to the BJP’s rise in 2016, Deka pointed out that the slogan “jati, mati, bheti” directly invoked concerns around community, land and identity. He added that similar assurances continue to feature prominently in the current election narrative.

The AGP, which emerged from the Assam Agitation and led governments in 1985 and 1996, is now seen as a diminished force. According to Nava Kumar Mahanta, a retired professor, the party’s reduced electoral footprint and its role as a junior ally indicate a shift from its earlier position as a dominant regional player. He also expressed concern over changes in candidate selection, noting that several nominees now come from communities the party had earlier viewed with suspicion.

Mahanta remarked that while the AGP was founded with a secular outlook, its political strategy appears to have evolved. “In the pursuit of power… the party is being used to woo the community to ensure more numbers for the ruling alliance,” he said.

Other regional formations such as Raijor Dal and Assam Jatiya Parishad have also entered alliances with national parties, including the Congress. This, analysts argue, further blurs ideological lines and weakens the independent space for regional politics.

Deka traced the shift to earlier political developments, suggesting that national parties began projecting themselves as “champions of jatiyotabad”, gradually absorbing the core agenda of regional outfits. He cited efforts such as the NRC update and strong rhetoric around identity politics as pivotal in this transition.

Despite the current scenario, both Deka and Mahanta believe regional politics in Assam is not without prospects. They argue that public concern over preserving language and culture remains strong, leaving room for a revival of regional voices.

“The sentiment of ‘Asomiya jatiyotabad’ weighs high,” Deka said, adding that voters continue to recognise the need for a strong regional platform. Mahanta echoed this view, stressing that parties must move beyond power-centric strategies and reconnect with their founding principles to remain relevant.