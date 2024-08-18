In a bid to address concerns surrounding the establishment of brick kilns in the Chamaria Satra area, the Pollution Control Board Assam (PCBA) and the Kamrup District Administration held an awareness camp on Saturday, August 17 at the Chamaria Satra premises under Chamaria Revenue Circle in Boko. The event sought to inform local residents about the recent government regulations governing brick kiln installations and to gather public feedback on the contentious issue.

The awareness camp was prompted by a written complaint regarding the construction of brick kilns near the historic Chamaria Satra, the Kalahi River, and surrounding paddy fields. According to Dr. Shantanu Dutta, Member Secretary of the PCBA, the camp was not only an information session but also served as a public hearing to gauge local sentiment on the matter.

The session, presided over by Dr. Arup Kr. Misra, Chairman of the PCBA, highlighted the stringent new rules that will be enforced starting February 2025. Dr. Misra emphasized that all illegal brick kilns, as well as traditional 'Banglabhata' brick kilns, would be banned from operating. He further elaborated on the government's new guidelines, which mandate the adoption of cleaner technologies, such as zig-zag or vertical shaft kilns, or the use of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) as fuel. These measures are part of a broader effort to curb pollution from brick manufacturing in Assam.

The awareness camp saw participation from various villages within the Chamaria Revenue Circle. While some attendees, including the Satradhikar of Chamaria Satra, Nigoma Adhikary, expressed no objections to the brick kilns provided they adhere to government norms, others voiced strong opposition. Adhikary and a few supporters argued that brick kilns are essential for development activities such as building homes and infrastructure, suggesting that compliance with regulations would mitigate any potential harm.

However, the opposition was vocal. Residents like Lakhyadhar Kalita from Kahibari village raised concerns about the environmental impact of the brick kilns, particularly one being constructed by Lalchand Ali in a nearby paddy field. Kalita warned that the kiln's operation would severely damage the soil, water sources, and agricultural productivity, affecting both the livelihood of local farmers and the area's biodiversity. Kalita disclosed that a written complaint had been submitted to the Assam Chief Minister and other authorities, leading to a temporary halt in the kiln's construction.

Another resident, Hitesh Choudhury from Puthimari village, claimed that over ten illegal brick kilns were already operating near the Kalahi River, causing significant air and water pollution. Choudhury alleged that despite complaints to local authorities, no action had been taken, and he urged the PCBA and district administration to intervene immediately.

A particularly poignant sentiment came from anonymous residents who underscored the cultural and environmental significance of Chamaria Satra and its surroundings. They expressed deep concern that the establishment of brick kilns would not only disrupt the natural beauty and ecological balance of the area but also tarnish the Satra’s reputation as a religious and tourist site. The river dolphins in the Kalahi River, a key attraction, were highlighted as being especially vulnerable to the pollution caused by brick kilns.

Chakradhar Kalita, a retired head teacher from Chamaria village, echoed these concerns, urging authorities to prioritize the protection of the area's natural and cultural heritage over industrial development. The general consensus among many participants was that the establishment of brick kilns near Chamaria Satra should be reconsidered, with some questioning the need for public hearings when the government had already ordered the cessation of brick kiln activities at Lalchand Ali's site.

In light of the ongoing controversy, residents of the Chamaria Revenue Circle have resolved to submit a memorandum to the Assam Chief Minister, demanding the complete cessation of new brick kiln establishments and the demolition of illegal ones. The PCBA and district administration now face the challenge of balancing developmental needs with the preservation of Chamaria Satra’s environmental and cultural legacy.