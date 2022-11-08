Chithila MV school under Kokrajhar district, established in 1962 has been facing several problems.

Due to the lack of adequate classrooms, students from Class V to Class VIII are taught in three classrooms only.

In fact, students of three classes are being made to sit in a tight spot in a single classroom at the same time due to the unavailability of benches and also the shortage of teachers affecting the entire teaching and learning process.

Besides, there are no desks and benches for the students and the roof leakage in all the classrooms during monsoon severely affects the students and the teachers.

Speaking to the media, the president of the school management committee said, "Here at least 200-250 students study in the same classroom and 6-7 students are made to sit on one bench".

Further, the president alleged that as per the strength of the students, more sections and teachers are required.

"We have only 14 teachers and there are 875 students", he added.

Notably in the MV school if all students without any absentees come to attain school, due to a lack of benches and classrooms, students are bound to go back home.

On the other hand, Chithila MV School is teaching exceptionally at a time when the number of students in government schools is declining.

As the students of this school basically belong to financially poor families, and they have no other option but to study in such conditions.

Meanwhile, the guardians urge the chief minister of Assam, the education minister and the BTR chief to look into the matter and help the school grow for the student's future.