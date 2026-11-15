Residents of Dima Hasao have raised concerns over the deteriorating condition of the Mandardisa–Maibang National Highway, demanding urgent repairs despite the completion of two major highway stretches connecting the hill district with the Barak Valley.

The 49-kilometre Nrimbanglo–Jatinga and Jatinga–Harangajao stretches have improved connectivity in the region. However, commuters continue to face difficulties along the existing Mandardisa–Maibang stretch, where damaged road surfaces and numerous potholes have made travel difficult.

The two-lane Nrimbanglo Tunnel has emerged as a major concern, with its damaged road surface posing risks to motorists. Residents have also alleged that the tunnel lacks adequate warning signs and cautionary boards to alert commuters to hazardous conditions.

Several local organisations have approached the Dima Hasao district administration on multiple occasions, seeking immediate intervention. However, residents claim that their appeals have not resulted in any substantial improvement.

The highway has also suffered damage from a landslide near Kalachand during the natural disaster in 2022. According to residents, soil and rock debris from the incident remain uncleared, leaving one lane of the road blocked even after several years.

Several sections of the Mandardisa–Maibang highway have also lost their blacktop surface, further affecting vehicular movement.

Residents have questioned the lack of maintenance by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and called for immediate restoration of damaged road sections, repairs to the Nrimbanglo Tunnel and removal of the remaining landslide debris.

They have also demanded the installation of warning signs inside the tunnel and regular maintenance of the highway to prevent accidents.