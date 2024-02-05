Kumar Sanu, the renowned bollywood singer surprised fans with an unexpected visit to the BTR headquarters town, Kokrajhar, on Monday.

The popular singer traveled by road from Kolkata to Kokrajhar where he was warmly welcomed at the residence of Arup Kumar Dey, an executive member of the BTR.

News of Kumar Sanu's presence quickly spread drawing a crowd of excited fans to Arup Kumar Dey's residence in Kokrajhar.

The bollywood artist is scheduled to spend the night at Manas National Park and will be part of the inauguration ceremony for a temple at Nayapara in Bongaigaon.

Expressing his love for Assam, Kumar Sanu, a versatile artist, shared, "Assam is my favorite state."

The surprise visit has created a buzz among the fans, and Kumar Sanu's participation in the temple inauguration adds to the excitement in the region.