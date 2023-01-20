The Assam Cricket Association on January 20 appointed Porikshit Dutta as BCCI Match Observer for the first T20I between India and New Zealand to be held in Ranchi on January 27.

Porikshit Dutta is the former Vice President of the Assam Cricket Association and present Vice President of Golaghat District Sports Association.

Dutta, an able and noted cricket administrator of Assam, has played various roles successfully in conducting international cricket matches in Guwahati. Moreover, during his successful terms as the Vice President of the Assam Cricket Association, he was instrumental in carrying out a series of projects aimed at developing cricket infrastructure throughout Assam.

After securing a massive series win against Sri Lanka in the first white-ball assignment of 2023, India is all set to play against New Zealand in limited-overs series at home. India and New Zealand will square off in a three-match ODI series, and then both teams will face each other in a three-match T20I series. The ODIs will start on Wednesday (January 18) in Hyderabad, and the T201 matches will begin on January 27.

In the upcoming series, Hardik Pandya will lead the Indian side in the T20I series while Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, will handle the leadership duties of Team India in the ODIs against New Zealand.

What are the full squads?



India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell [for Matt Henry], Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner