Residents in Chirang district of Assam have alleged that postal department allegedly selling valuable documents to a junk dealer.

As per the people in the district, non-delivery of registered posts to the right addressee has become quite a routine of the postal department as they have been deprived of valuable items and important documents due to the negligence on the part of postal department.

''People of Greater Anchorbari, Barigara, Hasrabari have been deprived of valuable items and important documents due to the negligence on the part of postal department,'' said a local while speaking to media while speaking over the matter.

''Important documents such as Aadhar Card, Pan Card and ATM cards do not reach their address on time. The peon is reportedly selling the items to a local Junk Dealer,'' he added.

Earlier in 2021, a consumer court in Ahmedabad had ordered the Department of Post to pay compensation of Rs 15,000 to a contractor for failing to deliver his package to the address that was clearly marked as 'To'. The department, which boasts of a long legacy of postal services in India and traces its origin back to the Alauddin Khilji's reign in 1296, was rebuked that it should have delivered the package to the address mentioned under 'To' and ignored other writings on the cover.

As per case details, contractor Manabhai Patel from Bapla village in Banaskantha applied for a tender floated by the district's water and sanitary unit in 2018.

The cover that he sent through R.P.A.D on September 24, 2018 mandatorily mentioned the tender subject - 'Tender for lowering laying and jointing PVC pipeline, pumping machinery at village Takarwada, Ta Palanpur, Dist Banaskantha under augmentation of tap connectivity in general and tribal Area'.

However, one can always lodge or file complaints online for postal services of Department of Posts. A complaint can be filed or lodged for cases of loss of parcels, non-delivery or wrong delivery of article, non-refund of charges, non receipt of acknowledgement, etc.

For lodging complaints, users have to fill up an online form with particulars such as transaction type, complaint type, date of transaction, details of transaction and destination post offices, sender and addressee details etc. Search options for post offices across different states and districts are also provided in the form to assist users while filing complaints.