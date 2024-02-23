A poster laden with symbolism from the Mahabharata and depicting Assam Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi as Abhimanyu and Rakibul Hussain as Kaurav has ignited a political storm at Nagaon's Rajiv Bhawan. The image portraying a scene reminiscent of the ancient epic has stirred controversy in Assam, especially as the state gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The poster featuring Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah and the late former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi raises questions about the internal dynamics of the Congress party in the state. In a dramatic portrayal, Rakibul Hussain is depicted thrusting a dagger into Gaurav Gogoi while a figure resembling Rahul Gandhi looms in the side of the wall, hinting at possible factionalism within the party.

Gaurav Gogoi, Pradyut Bordoloi and Rakibul Hussain are reportedly eyeing the Nagaon constituency seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections intensifying the intrigue surrounding the poster's symbolism. The imagery draws parallels to the Mahabharata narrative, where Abhimanyu, the valiant warrior, faces betrayal and brutal death in the battlefield.

In the Mahabharata, Abhimanyu's valor is celebrated as he single-handedly wreaks havoc on the Kaurava forces, defeating illustrious warriors including Dronacharya, Kripacharya, and Duryodhana himself. However, his ultimate fate turns tragic as he falls victim to a treacherous assault overwhelmed by the combined might of his enemies.

The poster's depiction of Gaurav Gogoi as Abhimanyu and Rakibul Hussain as Kaurav raises poignant questions about the power dynamics within the Assam Congress and the challenges its leaders face in navigating the turbulent political landscape of the state.

While the origins of the poster remain mystery, speculation runs rife regarding the motives behind its creation. Some suggest a possible hand of political opponents, while others hint at internal strife within the Congress ranks.