A government official working with the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) and a middle have been apprehended while accepting a bribe in Assam's Nagaon district on Saturday, May 11.



The official was caught during a sting operation conducted by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam.



A middleman named Mintu Bora was also caught in the act as he took the bribe from the complainant at Geruamukh in Nagaon. Reports suggest that Bora, in collusion with Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, a Meter Reader from APDCL's Nagaon Electrical Sub-Division, had demanded the bribe to help the complainant avoid a fine for an illegal electricity connection.



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