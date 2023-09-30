

The Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd. (APDCL) has issued a crucial notice to all electricity consumers, revealing the revised Fuel and Power Purchase Price Adjustment (FPPPA) rates that will be in effect from October 2023 onwards. This adjustment will apply to energy consumed during the month of September 2023, and will continue until further changes are made.

The FPPPA rates, which are designed to account for fluctuations in fuel and power purchase costs, vary depending on consumer categories:

1. Domestic Consumers (including JD)

• Up to 300 units: Rs. 0.30 per unit

• 301-500 units: Rs. 0.50 per unit

• More than 500 units: Rs. 1.29 per unit

2. Other Categories (Commercial, Industrial, etc.)

• FPPPA Rate: Rs. 1.29 per unit

For smart pre-paid consumers, the applicable FPPPA charges for energy consumed during September 2023 will be spread out in 92 equal daily installments from October 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023.

In contrast, conventional prepaid consumers will have the FPPPA applied on a prospective basis.

APDCL has assured consumers that any adjustments related to shortfalls or excess recoveries due to seasonal variations in consumption within the stipulated period will be corrected in subsequent periods or as directed by the competent authority.

For detailed computations and the effective Tariff Schedule, consumers can visit the APDCL website at www.apdcl.org.