ONGC Tripura Power Company Ltd (OTPCL) and Assam Power Development Corporation Ltd have launched a joint venture to develop a 250 MW battery energy storage system in Assam, marking the first project of its kind in the northeastern region.

The battery system will store electricity generated from solar sources and supply it during peak demand periods, especially at night when solar output is unavailable. Officials believe this could significantly improve energy reliability and solar power usage in the region.

“We have floated a joint venture with the Assam Power Development Corporation to set up a 250-MW battery energy system in Assam,” said an OTPCL official. “The technology is new to store solar power through a battery energy system for using it during the peak hours or at night when solar energy generation goes off.”

The project will be developed in phases, given the relatively new nature of large-scale battery storage in India’s power sector. The official described the battery system as functioning like a “warehouse” for electricity. “The power generated from solar sources will be stored in the facility, and later it will be supplied during peak hours or at night,” he said. (PTI)