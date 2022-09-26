After incidents of landslides and flood triggered by heavy downpour hit the ongoing construction of the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHP), on the Assam-Arunachal border, work at the dam has been halted after the powerhouse submerged.

After the guard walls of the Subansiri dam, constructed by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) at Gerukamukh on the Assam-Arunachal border, collapsed on September 26 following heavy rains in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh over the last few days, the powerhouse submerged under water. Meanwhile, the construction work at the dam will resume once the monsoon season is over, confirmed a senior official working at the construction site.

"There is no shut down as we usually don't work in the monsoon season. As the water level decreases, we will again start the work. The construction of the dam will be closed for some days but not the whole project since it has not been launched yet", a senior official informed IndiaTodayNE.

Water flowing beyond danger level have breached the guard wall of the powerhouse. On the other hand, 2 of the 5 tunnels have been shut down as fear of inundation and floods strike lower Assam.

On September 16, a large portion of the right bank got destroyed owing to incessant rainfall in the district

It needs mention here that almost 90 percent of the construction of the project has already been completed but the construction company NHPC has not been able to fully secure the project.

Notably, the intake tunnel of the project has been closed following fears of collapse as overflowing water has been gushing out of the tunnel owing to heavy downpours and landslides.