The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has penned a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), accusing the Assam Government of violating the Model Code of Conduct.

APCC Chief Borah alleges that government advertisements, including images of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister, remain in place despite the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.

In the letter, Borah requests the CEC to take immediate action against this purported violation.

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