Congress to launch statewide manifesto outreach yatra in Assam from Dec 20

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) will begin a statewide mass outreach yatra from December 20 as part of its manifesto consultation exercise ahead of upcoming elections. The initiative, titled ‘Raijor Podulit Raijor Congress’, aims to directly engage citizens, stakeholders and party workers across all regions of Assam to prepare a people-driven manifesto.

Senior leaders of the Indian National Congress, along with MLAs, MPs and key party functionaries, will participate in the yatra, reaching out to grassroots communities across the state. The outreach will involve interactions with farmers, workers, students, small traders, entrepreneurs, women, intellectuals, social organisations and community leaders to help shape a vision for a “New Assam”.

The consultation process will initially focus on higher education in Assam, with discussions centred on improving quality, strengthening research and innovation, and promoting student self-reliance.

APCC president Gaurav Gogoi said the party is seeking public guidance on issues related to higher education and human resource development. He noted that interactions with students across colleges and universities in Assam indicate the need for significant improvements in academic quality and innovation.

To ensure comprehensive coverage, the consultations will be carried out through five parallel field teams, each travelling on designated routes covering Upper Assam, Central Assam, Barak Valley, Bodoland, the hill districts and Lower Assam. Five buses have been deployed for the exercise, with one district scheduled to be covered per team each day. A central coordination team will monitor and support the field operations.

The campaign was formally launched on December 6 in Dibrugarh, marking the start of the manifesto consultation process.

In a bid to widen participation, the APCC has also launched an online platform, www.natunaxom.com, allowing citizens to submit their suggestions digitally. Additionally, the party has begun installing “Aspiration Boxes” across districts in a phased manner, with plans to place over 4,000 boxes at high-footfall locations such as markets, tea garden lines, tea stalls and bus stops.

Appealing for public participation, Gogoi urged the people of Assam to actively contribute to shaping the state’s future, stating that the campaign seeks to reflect the aspirations of all sections of society through both physical outreach and digital engagement.