The official X (Formerly Twitter)handle of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (Assam Congress) was hacked in the early hours of the morning, as confirmed by Ratul Kalita, Chairman of the Social Media & IT Department of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee.

According to Kalita, the breach occurred around 4 am today, with the last official post made by the party recorded at 11 p.m. the previous night, dated 07/05/2024. The hacked X (Formerly Twitter) handle served as a crucial platform for the party to disseminate information to the public, reaching out to hundreds of thousands of individuals across the state.

Expressing grave concern over the incident, Kalita emphasized the significance of the data stored within the compromised X (Formerly Twitter) account, stressing its pivotal role in the party's communication strategy. The breach not only poses a threat to the security of the party's digital assets but also raises questions about the integrity of the information disseminated through the platform.

In response to the breach, Ratul Kalita urged the authorities to take swift and decisive action to apprehend the perpetrator responsible for the cyber intrusion. The Chairman of the Social Media & IT Department of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee underscored the malicious intent behind the hacking, emphasizing the need for accountability and justice.

Authorities at the Bhangagarh Police Station in Assam have been formally notified of the incident through a written communication from Ratul Kalita. The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has provided photostat copies of the compromised posts as evidence to aid in the investigation.

In light of the breach, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee urges its supporters and the public to exercise caution and remain vigilant against potential misinformation or malicious activities stemming from the hacked Twitter account.