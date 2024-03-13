The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) under the leadership of Bhupen Kumar Borah on March 13 announced the expulsion of Suruj Dehingia, General Secretary, APCC, from the Indian National Congress.

The action has been implemented with immediate effect.

A expulsion order read as, "Hon'ble President Assam PCC, Bhupen Kumar Borah has expelled Suruj Dehingia, General Secretary, APCC from Indian National Congress with immediate effect".

Suruj Dehingia, a key figure in the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), has chosen to switch allegiance to the BJP. His decision comes in response to the denial of a Lok Sabha ticket by his former party. This move highlights the existing internal discord in the Congress party.

Dehingia had previously represented the Congress in the 2021 elections from the Mahmara assembly constituency. His aspiration to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Jorhat constituency, however, was not granted by the party's leadership.

The defection of a high-ranking member like Dehingia is likely to impact Assam's political scenario, especially with the approaching Lok Sabha elections. This incident underlines the need for resolving internal issues and maintaining inclusivity in the process of candidate selection.

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