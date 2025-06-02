Ghewmari, a remote village near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam's Dhubri district, hosted a livestock vaccination and treatment camp on Monday, aimed at preparing animals for the approaching flood season and preventing the spread of viral diseases.

Led by Dr Jyotishree Barua, Veterinary Officer of the State Veterinary Dispensary Kacharihat, the camp delivered vital pre-flood vaccinations against Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) for 239 cattle and Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) for 92 goats and sheep. Both diseases are highly contagious and pose serious threats to rural livelihoods dependent on livestock.

In addition to vaccinations, 183 animals were treated for a range of existing health conditions, enhancing their resilience ahead of the monsoon months, when the risk of disease outbreaks typically increases.

The Border Security Force (BSF) played a key role in facilitating the event, providing logistical support and helping reach the remote community. This partnership between veterinary services and security forces highlights a coordinated approach to rural health interventions in sensitive border regions.

Dr Barua underlined the importance of such preventive efforts, especially in flood-prone areas like Dhubri, where timely action can reduce disease transmission and economic loss among livestock-dependent households.