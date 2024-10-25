Tensions escalated in Assam's Samaguri constituency as pre-poll violence erupted between supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, resulting in the death of a local resident. Bipul Saikia succumbed to his injuries at his home in Bajiagaon on Friday, following clashes that occurred in the Bormar Bhogamur area on Thursday afternoon.

Reports indicate that the violence stemmed from accusations that supporters of both parties obstructed each other's rallies. The situation has raised concerns as the constituency prepares for by-polls scheduled for November 13.

The Congress has announced Tanzil Hussain, son of Lok Sabha MP Rakibul Hussain, as their candidate. Rakibul, a former minister, vacated the Samaguri seat after winning the Dhubri constituency in the recent parliamentary elections. Hussain is no stranger to electoral success, having won the Samaguri seat five times previously. The BJP, aiming to consolidate its position, has fielded Diplu Ranjan Sarma for the upcoming election.

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